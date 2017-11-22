Police Respond to Grand Traverse Mall after Report of People With Gun

Police were on scene at the Grand Traverse Mall Wednesday afternoon after it was reported that someone was seen with a handgun.

According to the sheriff’s office central dispatch got a call before 2 in the afternoon on Wednesday that two people were seen with what was described as a handgun.

A witness said that suspects did not point it at anyone or use it in a threatening manner.

Deputies responded and began investigating.

Deputies determined that a teenager purchased a pellet gun at Dunhams and brandished it shortly afterwards.

Three young boys saw this and it to mall security. That’s when the call for police assistance was made.

A prompt and large response to the GT Mall occurred as the safety and security of the mall guests and staff was a high priority.

An investigation into the matter continued as efforts to secure the mall and locate the subjects involved took place.