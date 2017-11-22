School on Lockdown After Student Overheard Saying they had Loaded Gun

A student could be facing consequences after comments he made caused the school to go into lockdown Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Bellaire High School in Antrim County.

According to the Superintendent, during the passing time between 2nd and 3rd hour, around 9:20 in the morning, a student was heard saying that he had a loaded gun in his backpack.

A call to 911 was made, and dispatch alerted the school, which then went immediately into lockdown.

Police arrived and investigated and no weapon was found.

The student did cooperate with authorities and said that he had been joking and he never had the gun.

Police investigated for approximately an hour and normal class activities resumed shortly before 10:30.

The school says that although no weapon was found, the school district and the police are taking this incident seriously and consequences are being discussed at this time.