Two Arrested for Running Drug House in Clare County

Two people were arrested on drug charges after deputies were called to help Parole Agents.

On Tuesday around 8:45 in the evening deputies were assisting Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Agests at a home in the 4000 block of East Oakley in Hayes Township.

When they arrived deputies and the K9 unit found that the homeowner was allegedly maintaining a drug house.

They seized what could be heroin and various narcotic pills.

Deputies arrested two people who lived at the home.

They were 28-year-old Ashley Cooper who was charged with maintaining a drug house.

And 29-year-old Allen Garvin, who faces charges of delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance, three counts of possessing a controlled substance, and maintaining a drug house.

Both Cooper and Garvin remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.