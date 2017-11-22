Two Arrested for Running Drug House in Clare County

POSTED November 22, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Two people were arrested on drug charges after deputies were called to help Parole Agents.

On Tuesday around 8:45 in the evening deputies were assisting Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Agests at a home in the 4000 block of East Oakley in Hayes Township.

When they arrived deputies and the K9 unit found that the homeowner was allegedly maintaining a drug house.

They seized what could be heroin and various narcotic pills.

Deputies arrested two people who lived at the home.

1122JOF - MugsClareThey were 28-year-old Ashley Cooper who was charged with maintaining a drug house.

And 29-year-old Allen Garvin, who faces charges of delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance, three counts of possessing a controlled substance, and maintaining a drug house.

Both Cooper and Garvin remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.

