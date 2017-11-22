Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Cadillac

Two women were arrested on drug charges in Cadillac.

Around 9:30 Tuesday night officers were called to the area of Selma Street and Elmer Street after a caller said a suspicious vehicle was parked and someone was going to a known drug house.

Officers responded and talked with one of the two people in the car, a 25-year-old woman.

She was found to have outstanding warrants and was arrested.

Officers also spoke with the driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman.

Police found what they say is drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

They then searched the vehicle and found two baggies with what could be meth inside along with more paraphernalia.

That’s when officers arrested both women on drug charges.

They were lodged in the Wexford County Jail and when they were, the 25-year-old is said to have brought contraband with her, leading to an additional charge of smuggling contraband into the jail.