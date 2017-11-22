Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Kalkaska County

Authorities in Kalkaska County are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death.

Around 5 o’clock Tuesday night, Kalkaska Central Dispatch got a 911 call saying that a man had been found dead inside his home on Gonyer Road in Springfield Township.

The call came from the man’s relatives, who said that they had driven up to check on him after not being able to contact him.

The man has been identified as 42-year-old Broderick Ward from Inkster.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The MSP Crime Lab was on scene and is assisting the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s along with the MSP to investigate what they say is a suspicious death.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.