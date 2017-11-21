Three Plead Guilty to Hunting Violations in Oscoda County

Three family members have been sentenced for hunting violations following a three year investigation.

The three men are from Genesee County, but all of the offenses happened in Oscoda County from 2014 to 2016.

Conservation officers investigated for the last three years, which wrapped up earlier this year with several search warrants in Oscoda and Genesee Counties.

First Lt Brandon Kieft, the District 5 supervisor for the DNR said that there is no place in Michigan for this unethical and illegal behavior.

He hopes that this case will send a message that those who abuse our natural resources will be held accountable.

The three were Jospeh Dykes who pled guilty to unlawfully using a hunting license, baiting, and taking a deer without a license.

He was fined over $14,000 and will spend 45 days in jail or community service and has had his hunting privileges revoked for the next five years.

Joseph’s father Richard Dykes pled guilty to unlawfully using a hunting license.

He faces a $450 fine and a six month probation.

And Charles David Dyke, Jospeh Dyke’s uncle, also pled guilty to unlawfully using a hunting license and faces the $450 fine and probation.

During the investigation DNR officers found that Joseph had poached a mule deer in Montana.

That information was turned over to Montana Authorities and Joseph pled guilty to the charge.

The DNR encourages anyone who witnesses natural resource violations to call or text the Report All Poaching line at 800-262-7800.