Four Recovering After House Fire in East Bay Township

Four people are recovering after being woken up at night by alarms of a fire in their basement.

The fire happened Monday night at a home at 1830 East Potter Road in East Bay Township.

Grand Traverse Metro Fire says they were dispatched there shortly before 11 o’clock at night.

On scene they found that all four of the people who lived there had already made it out of the home, which at time was full of smoke.

They were taken to Munson with minor burns and smoke inhalation and are expected to make full recoveries.

A crew of 17 GT Metro Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire in the basement.

The home is said to have sustained minor damage, mostly in the room where the fire started, but there is some smoke damage to other parts of the home.

The four in the home said they were all asleep at the time and it was the sound of their smoke alarms that woke them up.

Those alarms were installed by GT Metro during their Safe Neighborhood Campaign in 2015.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.