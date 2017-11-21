Person of the Week: Kevin McKinley

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man who has used his time at his work to demonstrate exemplary commitment and dedication to honoring those who have served and protected our country.

Kevin McKinley is the Director of Golf at Treetops Resort in Gaylord.

McKinley has spent countless hours giving back to our veterans.

At Treetops McKinley created and runs the Military Gold League for Veterans, active service members, and their spouses.

In conjunction with the Folds of Honor Foundation – McKinley has hosted the Patriot Shootout for the last seven years.

This annual Labor Day weekend tournament raises funds for Folds of Honor.

For his work honoring veterans McKinley was recently awarded the PGA’s 2017 Patriot Award.

McKinley traveled to Austin Texas earlier this month where he received this award at the PGA’s National Award ceremony.

For his work helping to honor our veterans and active service members, Kevin McKinley is this week’s Person of the Week.

