Google Moving One of Its Michigan Offices to Downtown Detroit

Some would call it a sign that Detroit is continuing to make a comeback — tech giant Google has announced that they are moving an office to the city.

Currently Google has offices here in Michigan in two cities, Birmingham and Ann Arbor.

Birmingham is a suburb of Detroit in Oakland County and it’s this office that Google says is relocated to Detroit.

And they’re not going just anywhere in Detroit – they signed a lease to be alongside the Little Caesars Arena.

Illitch Holdings, owners of the arena, said that Google’s move is another clear sign that the District Detroit is bringing new development, jobs, and innovation to this critical area of the city.

Google’s office space is nearly 30,000 square feet and will employ over 100 people when it opens next spring.