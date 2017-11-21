Officers Save Two Men After Both Overdose in Leelanau County

Police in Leelanau County put their opioid overdose training to the test for the first time this weekend when they were called to a suspected overdose.

On Saturday Tribal Police were dispatched to East Ki-Dah-Keh Mi-Kun on the Reservation for the report of an unresponsive man.

A Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist.

On arrival the officers found two men who were unresponsive and from what they learned at the scene the officers thought the two had overdosed on heroin.

The Deputy, Steve Bailey, got two doses of naloxone from his patrol car and gave one to each man.

The deputy along with the Tribal officer stayed on scene treating the men until EMS arrived.

The two men had started to regain consciousness and were taken to Munson.

The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office got the overdose training and medication through the Catholic Human Services Organization.

This was the first time the Sheriff’s Office intervened in an overdose with the medication.