Man That Reportedly Sexually Assaulted Teen in Store Bathroom Arrested

Police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a girl.

The incident reportedly happened at around 10:35AM on November 7th at a store in Grand Traverse Crossings in Garfield Township.

That’s where 25 year-old Daniel Malm-Kukulski is said to have followed a 16 year-old girl into a bathroom and waited behind a stall.

When she was washing her hands, Malm-Kukulski allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her behind.

When she turned to confront him he fled out the door and left the store.

Deputies searched the area but couldn’t locate him.

Malm-Kukulski plead guilty to aggravated indecent exposure back in February of 2016.

He was sentenced to six months in jail and 30 months probation.

He is currently being held on probation violation.

Detectives have forwarded a report to the county prosecutor’s office and are requesting Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.