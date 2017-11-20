Pathfinder Program Unveiled at Cadillac High School

Educators unveiled a new program that aims to help students learn about Michigan Colleges, Trade Schools, and Careers.

During a press conference at Cadillac High School, students joined faculty to announce the beginning of the Pathfinder initiative.

Pathfinder is a website under the Department of Education that gives students information for how they can grow their future in Michigan.

The goal of Pathfinder, administrators say, is to promote student success by helping them form education plans for any desired career and to inform them how they can get there.

The tool is the first of its kind in Michigan, using current labor market information and wage data to effectively match students to career paths.

Pathfinder is fully operational, and proved itself in pilot schools across the state.

Such as Cadillac High School, where Grace Cain used the program to find her path to becoming a special education teacher.

And administrators say the ease of use is only one reason why they recommend Pathfinder for every student in Michigan.

The program has many different careers with even more ways to get qualified for them.

Pathfinder is open to all students in Michigan and is completely free.

For more information, you can log onto Pathfinder.MITalent.org.