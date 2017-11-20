Line 5 Alternatives Analysis Report Available for Public Comment

The Line 5 independent alternative analysis report is now available for public review.

The final report that goes over possible alternatives to Enbridge’s Line 5 that goes beneath the Straits of Mackinac is now available to the public.

The report can be found at the Michigan Petroleum Pipelines website.

A 30-day comment period is also open, allowing residents to voice their opinion on the future of the pipeline.

The report was completed by Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems, who worked under contract for the State.

Any views in the report are those of Dynamic Risk, not the State of Michigan.

Along with the comment period, three public meetings are also scheduled in Detroit, Traverse City, and St Ignace.

No formal presentation will be made at the sessions but representatives from the State will be present to hear comments:

Wednesday, Dec. 6, in Taylor, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, Wayne County Community College District, Downriver Campus, 21000 Northline Road.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, in St. Ignace, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Little Bear Arena & Community Center, 275 Marquette St.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Traverse City, beginning at 6 p.m., West Bay Beach Holiday Inn Resort, Leelanau Banquet Rooms, 615 E. Front St.

All three sessions are open to the public and all locations are handicap accessible. Speakers will be allowed three minutes to make comments on a first-come, first-served basis. Yielding time to another speaker will not be allowed. Speakers are asked to make comments at only one public session, to give everyone a chance to offer their thoughts.

Line 5 is a 645-mile pipeline built in 1953 and runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Canada. It transports up to 540,000 barrels a day of light crude oil and natural gas liquids.