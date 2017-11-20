Deputies say Drunk Driver Crashes into Own Home in Clare County

No one was injured after a man crashed into his own house in Clare County.

Around 1:30 Monday morning Clare County Dispatch got a call of a suspicious situation involving a vehicle on Oak Flats Road.

The responding sergeant found a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

When they investigated the officer found that the driver was the man who lived at the home.

He had been doing repair work on his car and took it for a test drive.

That’s when he crashed into his own home.

That driver, 38-year-old David Wright, was drunk at the time according to the sergeant and was arrested for the crash.

His BAC was said to be three times the legal limit.

He has been charged with operating while intoxicated, third offense.