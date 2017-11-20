Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Chums Corners

Two men were taken into custody on drug charges in Grand Traverse County.

At around 10 o’clock Thursday night a deputy was following a car near Chum’s Corner in Blair Township.

The car was reportedly swerving in and out of lanes and speeding.

The car then pulled into a gas station at Chum’s Corner, and the deputy spoke with the driver and passenger.

Upon a search of the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found cocaine.

The 33 year-old driver from Interlochen and the passenger, 36 year-old Jesse Probert, were placed under arrest.

The two men were both charged with possession of cocaine.

Probert also reportedly had marijuana with him, as well as an outstanding warrant.

Both were lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.