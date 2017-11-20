Grand Traverse County Man Arrested for Assaulting Toddler

A man is behind bars after he reportedly sexually assaulted a young girl.

According to the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 Friday evening, deputies were called to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for the report of a sexual assault.

Once on scene, they learned a mother had brought her three year-old daughter into the hospital to have her checked for signs of an assault.

Medical staff examined the girl and police were called.

Detectives spoke with the mother and learned the assault allegedly happened at her home on Trek Trail in Blair Township.

Detectives went to the home and spoke with 25 year-old Victor Brigham of Traverse City.

Brigham lives in the home with the victim and is related to the girl.

Deputies arrested Brigham for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st degree.

He was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail and arraigned Monday morning.