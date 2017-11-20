Man Sentenced For Fatal Hit and Run in Mesick

The man who was accused in a fatal hit and run has been sentenced.

John Tiffany plead no contest to several charges relating to the hit and run.

Back in August, deputies say Tiffany hit Keith Taylor with his car In Mesick.

Tiffany then allegedly drove off without reporting the accident.

Taylor died of his injuries at the hospital.

Now, Tiffany has been sentenced to seven to fifteen years in prison for driving on a suspended license causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was also sentenced to another year for lying to a police officer.

Brianna Rupe was also charged in relation to the hit and run.

She originally faced charges for three felonies, but had two dismissed.

Rupe plead guilty to Conspiracy to Tampering with Evidence and has yet to be sentenced.