Police Crack Down On Holiday Drunk Driving with “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign

A person is killed in a drunk driving crash every 51 minutes in the U.S.

That’s according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

To help reduce the number of deaths, the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over crackdown on drunk driving for the holiday season will kick off on Wednesday.

Last year 416 people died as a result of alcohol or drug related crashes in Michigan.

And of the total number of alcohol related crashes, not just fatal ones, over half of the drivers involved are under the age of the 34.

And in some Michigan Counties, drivers with two or more drunk driving convictions can apply for a sobriety court program where they can work on their recovery.

This year’s holiday campaign was announced at a sobriety court in Grand Rapids Monday morning where graduates of the program encouraged others to learn from their mistakes.

One of them said that he could have lost everything, including his life, or someone else’s. He encourages others to make smart decisions and get a safe ride home.

The drive sober or get pulled over campaign starts on Wednesday and goes until December 10th.