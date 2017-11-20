Deputies Warn Drivers to Slow Down After Responding to Several Accidents

This weekend we saw one of the first wintry blasts where the roads became slick with ice and snow.

And because of that authorities are again reminding drivers to slow down and take it safe after responding to multiple accidents.

In Leelanau County the sheriff’s office says they responded to several crashes on Sunday, many of them were single vehicle accidents where the driver lost control on the slippery roads.

One of them was on South Center Highway near East Crain Hill Road around quarter to three in the afternoon.

The 57-year-old driver was southbound when his SUV slid off the roadway and rolled over. He and his dog were uninjured in the crash.

And in Cheboygan County authorities responded to several accidents Sunday morning and two of them resulted in injuries.

The first was around 8:30 in the morning on I-75 in Burt Township when 24-year-old Andrew Micovoch lost control of his truck on the icy road, entered the median and rolled over several times.

He and a passenger, 24-year-old Brandon Dionne received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

Later, around 10:30, units were called another crash this one also on I-75, but in Hebron Township.

That’s where 23-year-old Alexandria Chmura lost control of her SUV, went into the ditch, and rolled over.

She sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Speed is considered a factor.

Authorities want to remind drivers that as we get into winter it’s important to remember to slow down and drive to the road conditions.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff says many of the crashes they respond to are preventable if drivers slow down and give themselves more time.