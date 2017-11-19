Man Turns Himself In After Deputies Ask Public For His Identity
A man has turned himself himself in after police took to the public to identify him.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the man seen in this photo turned himself in.
Deputies were looking to speak with him after a tree stand and trail camera were stolen from a property in Elk Township.
At this time, deputies are working to recover the stolen property.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank everyone that helped in their investigation.