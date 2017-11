A trailer fire claimed the life of a woman in Lake County.

At around 9:21 Saturday night, deputies responded to the report of a structure fire on Broadway St. north of US-10 in Cherry Valley Township.

Once on scene, first responders found a travel trailer that was fully engulfed.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, the body of a 65 year-old woman was found inside the trailer.

The incident remains under investigated.