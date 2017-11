Police in Lake County need your help to identify a man

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says they would like to speak to the man seen in this photo about a recent theft.

According to deputies, a tree stand and trail camera were stolen from a property in Elk Township.

If you habe any information on the thefts or if you recognize the man in the photo, deputies urge you to contact Sgt. Nixon at 231-745-2712 or bnixon@co.lake.mi.us.