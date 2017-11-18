Man Dead Following Accident in Grand Traverse County
A man is dead following an accident in Grand Traverse County.
The accident happened around 7 o’clock Friday evening n US-31 North near Five Mile Rd in Acme Township.
Deputies says a car was going southbound when it crossed into the other lane and hit a northbound wrecker.
The driver of the car, identified as 89 year-old John Ashton Berst, died at the scene.
The driver of the wrecker was identified only as a 33 year-old Boyne City man, and his condition is unknown.
The drivers were the only people in both the car and the wrecker
US-31 was completely shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene and investigated.