Man Dead Following Accident in Grand Traverse County

POSTED November 18, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

A man is dead following an accident in Grand Traverse County.

The accident happened around 7 o’clock Friday evening n US-31 North near Five Mile Rd in Acme Township.

Deputies says a car was going southbound when it crossed into the other lane and hit a northbound wrecker.

The driver of the car, identified as 89 year-old John Ashton Berst, died at the scene.

The driver of the wrecker was identified only as a 33 year-old Boyne City man, and his condition is unknown.

The drivers were the only people in both the car and the wrecker

US-31 was completely shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene and investigated.

