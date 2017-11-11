DNR Asks Hunters to Check Their Deer after 11th Case of CWD Confirmed

The DNR is asking hunters to bring their deer to check stations this season has another deer has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease in the state.

On Friday the DNR confirmed that a buck taken in Montcalm County last month was confirmed positive for the disease by a federal veterinarian lab.

This is the 11th confirmed case of CWD in a free range deer in the state.

And there’s three more that could have it.

Three more deer taken in Montcalm County are suspected of having CWD and are awaiting confirmation.

They were all taken in the new Core CWD area in Montcalm County where hunters are required to check their deer.

The DNR says it is concerning that in such a short amount of time they have had multiple deer test positive for CWD from these areas in Montcalm County.

Chad Stewart, a DNR deer specialist says that they cannot stress enough how important it is to check your deer, both in the core areas and areas that surround them.

The DNR has several check stations open in our area as well during hunting season, even though it’s not mandatory, the DNR says it is always helpful to their efforts to have hunters check their deer.

Not only for CWD, but for multiple diseases and management reasons, such as in Osceola County where the DNR is concerned that a cow tested positive for Bovine TB.