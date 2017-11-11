Teen Driver Escapes Injury From Rollover in Leelanau County

POSTED November 17, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A teen escaped injury after rolling their vehicle in Leelanau County.

1117JOD - PhotosLee1The accident happened on Friday shortly before 7:30 in the morning on South Center Highway south of East Eckerle Road.

Emergency personal responded and found a 2000 Dodge Durango on its side, blocking the northbound lane.

The driver, a 16-year-old from Suttons Bay was uninjured in the crash.

1117JOD - PhotosLee2Deputies determined that she had been northbound when a deer crossed in front of her.

She swerved to avoid the deer, but the tires dropped off the pavement and went slightly down into the embankment.

This caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle rolled over.

The roadway was closed for about an hour while crews worked to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

