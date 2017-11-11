Two Arraigned after Deputies Find Drugs While Looking for Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

Police say they may have found meth materials when they were looking for a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

It happened in Clare County on Wednesday.

Deputies were in the area of the 400 block of East Clarence Road to find a Harrison man wanted on outstanding warrants.

They found the 22-year-old at a home and he was arrested on the warrants.

But when they were at the home deputies said they smelled what could be marijuana and got a search warrant for the house.

When they searched the home deputies found marijuana, pills, a white powdery substance, and what could be meth components.

A 20-year-old Harrison man who was in the home was arrested of a probation violation for being around the drugs.

On Thursday the two were arraigned on charges approved by the county prosecutor.

The 22-year-old, Steve Caplan, was charged with operating a lab and possession of analogues. He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

The 20-year-old, Randy Grubaugh was charged with a probation violation where the original charge was for malicious destruction of property. He was released on bond.