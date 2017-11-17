Drug Overdose Call Leads Deputies to Woman Who was to Serve Jail Time for Drug Charges

A call of a drug overdose led deputies to a woman who was to serve jail time for delivering drugs.

On Thursday Mason County Deputies were called to a drug overdose in the 1800 block of North Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township.

On scene they found a 31-year-old Ludington woman with a needle lying next to her.

She was given three doses of naloxone, a drug that blocks opioids and can reverse overdoses.

After being cleared by the hospital the woman, Randi Granger, was arrested on a bond condition.

Granger had recently pled guilty to delivery of heroin and was to turn herself into the Mason County Jail on Friday to serve a six month sentence.