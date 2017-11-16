Supplemental 2017 Federal Grant Dollars means those who receive Home Heating Credits will Receive One-Time Extra Credit this Month

Over 300,000 Michigan taxpayers who receive Home Heating Credits last year will see an extra one-time credit this month.

The payments are a result of having a supplemental of $12 million 2017 federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program grant dollars.

The additional credit will be generated automatically, eligible households will not need to do anything to get the credit.

Those that will get the credit are homes that filed a 2016 Home Heating Credit Claim that was approved.

Homes that pay their own heating bills will receive $44 while homes that have their heat costs included in their rent will receive $22.