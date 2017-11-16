Michigan Attorney General Proposes Legal Changes to Protect Michigan’s Hunting Heritage

While hunting is on many of our minds right now, the Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced plans to help protect the state’s hunting and fishing heritage through legal changes.

The AG announced a series of five steps that he says will help protect people’s rights and preserve Michigan’s sporting legacy.

He says there are law and regulations that don’t line up with their intended goal of promoting the activities.

His steps include removing the prohibition of transporting an uncased weapon in a vehicle on private property.

Legislative Resolution in Support of Michigan Hunting Rights

The right to hunt, fish and harvest wildlife is a valued part of Michigan’s heritage and a preferred means of managing wildlife for generations to come.

Schuette is proposing:

The legislature affirm this with a resolution in support of Michiganian’s hunting and fishing rights.

Allow Easier Transport of Hunting Weapons on Private Property

Currently, Michigan hunters using both bows and long guns are required to case their weapons when using a motor vehicle – even when moving from cabin to tree stand on private property. Michigan’s hunters can be trusted to transport their weapons responsibly, out of a case, and unloaded.

Schuette is proposing:

Removing the prohibition on transporting an uncased hunting weapon in a vehicle on private property;

This change will not alter the current ban on using or possessing a loaded or strung hunting weapon in a vehicle.

Clarify Hunting is Allowed from Unpowered Motorboat

Hunting waterfowl is a popular sport across Michigan, but unfortunately it can be a challenge to successfully hunt while following the law. The Department of Natural Resources currently permits hunting of waterfowl from a motorboat if “the motor has been completely shut off… and its progress therefrom has ceased.” But MCL 324.40111 prohibits having a loaded weapon in a motorized boat, which would prevent such lawful hunting.

Schuette is proposing:

Making statute consistent with the DNR conservation order.

Turkey Licensure

Michigan’s turkey licensing program was set when wild turkeys were endangered, to keep the population in check and prevent animals from starving during winter months. The population of wild turkeys in Michigan has since rebounded, and each year, tens of thousands of licenses are left over from the lotteries for the spring and fall hunts. Turkey hunters who spontaneously want to go out for the weekend should be able to buy a license without the hassle of a lottery application process.

Schuette is proposing:

Encourage the Natural Resources Commission to review turkey licensure process and lottery program.

Property Rights: Strengthen Trespass Law

Verbal permission is hard to enforce and can create conflict between hunters, fishers, trappers and property owners. Many property owners complain the current penalties are not a deterrent and are ignored. Currently, hunting or fishing on private land without permission is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a fine of $100-500; subsequent fines are $250-1000 and loss of license. 15 other states, including Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, require written permission to hunt or fish on private land.

Schuette is proposing: