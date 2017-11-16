Police Arrest Man Accused of Breaking and Enterings, Poaching

A Lake Isabella man is accused of multiple breaking and enterings and is under investigation for poaching.

On Wednesday MSP troopers, DNR officers and drug enforcement officers searched a home on Carmen Drive in Lake Isabella in Isabella County.

The 23-year-old who lived at the home was under investigation after a DNR officer talked to him on Monday.

During the search officers say they recovered many items that match descriptions of things that were stolen from homes in the area.

Evidence of poaching was also found at the home.

The 23-year-old was arrested on charges that include breaking and entering, larceny, lying to police, and concealing stolen property.

There is also an investigation into several conservation violations, including poaching.

The MSP says that anyone in the Lake Isabella area who feel that some of their items could be included in those that were recovered to contact the MSP Mt Pleasant Post.