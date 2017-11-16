Deputies Discover Meth Materials While Looking Man with Outstanding Warrants

POSTED November 16, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Police say they may have found meth materials when they were looking for a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

It happened in Clare County on Wednesday.

Deputies were in the area of the 400 block of East Clarence Road to find a Harrison man wanted on outstanding warrants.

They found the 22-year-old at a home and he was arrested on the warrants.

But when they were at the home deputies said they could marijuana and got a search warrant for the house.

When they searched the home deputies found marijuana, pills, a white powdery substance, and what could be meth components.

A 20-year-old Harrison man who was in the home was arrested of a probation violation for being around the drugs.

A report is being sent to the county prosecutor for review of potential charges.

