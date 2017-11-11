Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office asks for help Identifying Person of Interest

Police in Grand Traverse County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

In early October the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office began investigating a breaking and entering and property damage complaint at World Truck & Auto Body and Sullivan Auto Clinic on Blue Star Drive in Garfield Township.

Authorities say the suspect or suspects damage property and stole tools and other items.

Surveillance video caught someone walking in the area of the business at that time.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying the person as they would like to talk to them as part of the investigation.

Anyone who has information about who they are is asked to call the Garfield Township Community Police Office.

Approximately 25 minutes after that person is seen on the surveillance cameras a pickup truck is also seen on camera in the area.

The truck may or may not be related to the person of interest or the crimes.

The Garfield Township Community Police Office can be reached at 231.941.9222.