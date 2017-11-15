New Study Underlines Importance of Federal Funding for State Traffic Programs

A new study from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning highlights the importance of federal funding for preventing traffic crashes.

The study compares the costs associated with crime in Michigan with those from traffic crashes.

In 2015 the costs associated with index crimes, which includes murder, rape and burglary among others, was $622 million.

But for the same year the costs associated with traffic crashes was $4.6 billion.

Those monetary costs are the losses to the state and county. They include medical care, future earnings, and property damage and loss.

If expanded to include non-monetary costs, which impact quality of life from pain, suffering, and fear index crime costs rise to $2.6 billion while traffic crash costs increased to $19.3 billion.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says the report underlines the importance of federal funding for programs that target seat belt or drunk driving. Those patrols each year help saves the lives and money of Michigan residents.

The full report can be found here.