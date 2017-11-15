New Regulation Removes Tag Requirement for Kegs

A bill recently signed by Governor Snyder will remove the tag requirement on beer kegs.

A 2010 law required stores to put a tag on beer kegs that had the name of the person who bought it along with other information.

The person buying the keg would also have to complete and sign a receipt after they showed their ID.

When buying kegs there is a deposit like there is carbonated drinks and if a keg was returned without this tag, the buyer wouldn’t get their deposit back.

The tag was added because kegs were seen as contributors to underage drinking. Supporters at the time the law was passed thought the tags would reduce the availability of alcohol to minors.

However since then the regulation has been seen as burdensome for retailers and consumers and hasn’t really affected underage drinking.

The bill was unanimously approved in both the House and Senate and was signed by Governor Snyder late last week.

The new regulations that no longer require the tags will go into effect in February of next year.