Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Oceana County

Two men were arrested in Oceana County on charges that include delivering drugs.

Last Tuesday SSCENT detectives searched a home in the 4000 block of W. Baker Road in Oceana County’s Shelby Township.

During that search detectives found what could be cocaine and marijuana, which was seized along with an undisclosed amount of money.

As a result of the investigation, two Oceana men were arrested.

Brent Krauss, a 19-year-old from Shelby, has been charged with four counts of delivery of cocaine and one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

And Rodney Ranthum, a 50-year-old Shelby man was been charged with delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, manufacturing marijuana, and habitual offender, fourth offense.