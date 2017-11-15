Car Rolls Over Woman, Into Ditch Following Deer Accident in Wexford County

Two people were injured after a car/deer accident.

At around 7:35 Tuesday night, first responders were called to southbound US-131, just south of M-42 for the report of a car/deer accident.

According to troopers, a woman had hit a deer and pulled over to look at the damage to her car.

The woman stepped out of her car, but failed to put it in park.

The car rolled over the 71 year-old’s leg and drifted into a ditch.

A passenger in the car also sustained injuries.

Both were taken to Cadillac Munson Hospital for treatment.

One lane of US-131 South was closed until the crash was cleared.

The conditions of the injured aren’t known at this time.