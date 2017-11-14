DNR Offers Hunter Safety Tips

As rifle deer hunting season begins, many across northern Michigan will be heading out to bag their buck.

And before you head out, the DNR has some tips to keep you safe.

The tips are simple, such as treating every firearm as if it were loaded, keeping your finger away from the trigger until it’s time to fire, and keeping the safety on.

Another tip is to point your gun in a safe direction, as well as being certain of your target and surroundings.

Many hunt from elevated tree stands, and officials urge that you wear a safety harness and a use a haul line to bring up your gun.

The DNR also says Michigan has laws on what you need to wear on hunts.

At least 50% of the clothing hunters wear must be hunter orange.

Other, simpler tips include always carrying a cell phone and letting others know where you are in case of an emergency.

And like many other activities, the DNR says you should never use a firearm or bow after drinking alcohol or taking a behavior-altering drug.

But, despite the risks, like most Michiganders, those at the DNR enjoy going out.

The DNR says hunting season is a special time of year in Michigan, and they want everyone to have a fun and safe time.

A full list of tips from DNR Conservation Officers can be found here.