State of Michigan Requests Full Account of Line 5 Status

The State of Michigan has called on Enbridge Energy to have a full account of the status of the Line 5 pipeline in time for the Pipeline Safety Advisory Board’s December meeting.

This is due to the new information released by Enbridge that said they found additional gaps in the line’s coating during the most recent inspection of the two lines under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge must have that information for the December 11th meeting in Lansing. It is to include all the findings on the pipeline’s condition, the protective coating, and the anchors.

Michigan has requested inspections of all 128 anchor locations after the initial reports about gaps in the protective coating. So far 48 of the sites have been inspected and a majority of them have gaps according to Enbridge.

This new information is just a week before the State is to release the final version of the Line 5 Alternatives Analysis report.

Public feedback sessions in December

Three public feedback sessions have been scheduled after the Alternatives Analysis release:

Wednesday, Dec. 6 , in Taylor , beginning at 6 p.m. , at the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, Wayne County Community College District, Downriver Campus, 21000 Northline Road.

, beginning at , at the Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center, Wayne County Community College District, Downriver Campus, 21000 Northline Road. Tuesday, Dec. 12 , in St. Ignace , beginning at 6 p.m. , at the Little Bear Arena & Community Center, 275 Marquette St.

, beginning at , at the Little Bear Arena & Community Center, 275 Marquette St. Wednesday, Dec. 13 , in Traverse City, beginning at 6 p.m. , West Bay Beach Holiday Inn Resort, Leelanau Banquet Rooms, 615 E. Front St.

The report will be posted on the PSAB website and the public will have 30 days to make comments online about what the State should do regarding the future of Line 5. The Dec. 22 deadline for comments includes two additional days to account for the Thanksgiving state holidays during the comment period. Comments can also be mailed to: Department of Environmental Quality, Attn: Line 5 Alternatives Analysis, P.O. Box 30473, Lansing, MI 48909-7973.