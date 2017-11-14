Cut River Bridge Reopened Along US-2 in Mackinac County

While motorists driving along US-2 this summer had to deal with a detour, MDOT says the work is wrapping up for the season.

The Cut River Bridge in Mackinac County has been closed since August has crews worked to perform structural steel repairs.

Motorists were routed along Cut River Road to bypass the bridge.

But now MDOT says that detour has been removed and the bridge is reopened to traffic, just in time for rifle hunting season.

The work in the bridge is not done however – crews will be back next spring to continue the $1.3 million project.

The work in the bridge includes structural steel repairs, painting, and approach work.

The steel work and painting will start back up next April and crews will need to close the bridge with the detour again for a month.

And after that another steel project will require the closure of the bridge starting in June of 2018 and lasting until that October.