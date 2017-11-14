Teen Could Face Charges After False Bomb Threat At Farwell High School

A Clare County teen could be facing charges after learning that schools take bomb threats very seriously.

Monday evening Clare County Central Dispatch got a call that there was a bomb in a classroom at Farwell High School that was set to detonate at 8:30 Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office worked with the school to immediately evacuate the building and the school was searched for an explosive device.

Authorities worked through the night and that investigation lead to a 14-year-old student who claimed that he made the statement and sent a picture of an explosive device to another student as a joke.

The sheriff’s office says they take these sort of things very seriously and a report is being sent to the county prosecutor for review of potential charges.