Man Covered in Blood Arrested After Resisting Arrest

A Mason County man was arrested for resisting arrest after police were called to a report of a man covered with blood.

It happened on Monday when deputies were called Scottville EZ Mart shortly before 3 in the afternoon.

911 got a call from the store saying there was a man behind the business covered in blood.

Witnesses told deputies that that man had wandered around the store and then got in a car and sat in the back seat. He then left and went to a trailer next door.

Deputies found blood in the yard of the trailer, that went up the steps and was also on the trailer’s front door.

When deputies knocked they say the man rushed at them and was screaming. He then fought with the deputies in the yard.

While investigating deputies talked to three more people, all of whom were drunk, and learned that the blood came from a deer that had been hit and killed by a car in front of their home.

The four had cut meat off the carcass and were cooking the venison.

The man that rushed the deputies, a 62-year-old Scottville man, was taken into custody for resisting and opposing officers.