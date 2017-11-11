Missing 2-Year-Old Found in Grand Rapids

Police have found a 2 year-old girl that went missing 10 days ago.

The Michigan State Police says a tip lead to them finding Carter Grace Gerschoffer safe at a motel near Grand Rapids with two adults.

Police say the two adults were arrested, although exact charges aren’t being released at this time.

Carter was last seen November 2nd in Cadillac with her Mother Bittany Denise Gerschoffer and her mother’s boyfriend Travis Scott Jordan.

At the time, police were saying the case was likely a parental abduction.

Carter was turned over to a family member and the adults were lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending arraignment.