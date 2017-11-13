Driver Arrested After Crash in Leelanau County

A driver was arrested after a crash in Leelanau County.

That crash happened early this morning at the intersection of South Timberlee Drive and East Fouch Road.

That’s where deputies were called for the report of a crash around 2:30.

On arrival they found a Chrysler Minivan that had gone off the road and hit two street signs.

The driver was identified as a 27-year-old man from Traverse City.

Deputies say he showed signs of extreme intoxication and was uninjured in the crash.

After investigating deputies arrested on the suspicion of drunk driving.

He was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.