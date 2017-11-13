DNR Officers Recognized for Life-Saving Efforts

Two DNR Officers, including one in northern Michigan, was recently recognized for their lifesaving actions during two incidents.

Josiah Killingbeck is a conservation officer in the Lake County area.

On June 30th Killingbeck responded to a distress call along the Pere Marquette River in Lake County.

A family of four’s canoe overturned, throwing them into the water.

Killingbeck knew the local area and was able to determine a likely spot where the family was. He advised dispatchers and deputies of the best place to respond.

He crawled onto a downed tree to rescue the mother and her daughter during the rescue.

Killingbeck, who is from Lake County, has been with the DNR for more than three years.

And Officer Jeffrey Goss responded to a drug overdose call in Calhoun County on May 4th.

He was first on scene and stayed with the victim, performing CPR and monitoring the victim’s condition until EMS could arrive.

Goss, who is from Lapeer County, has been with the DNR for 11-years, serving in the Calhoun County area.