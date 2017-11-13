9-Year-Old Flown to Grand Rapids after Crash Involving Buggy, Semi

An 9-year-old child sustained critical injuries in a crash involving a semi.

That crash happened on Friday in Wexford County.

According to the MSP, shortly after 8 in the morning an 11-year-old lost control of the reigns of his Amish buggy at the intersection of 16 Road and 35 Road in Colfax Township.

The horse and buggy were southbound on 35 Road and ran out into the path of westbound semi-truck on 16 Road.

The driver of the semi, a 24-year-old man from Merritt swerved to avoid the buggy, hitting the horse instead.

A 9-year-old boy was flown first to Traverse City Munson before being transferred to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for critical injuries.

The 11-year-old driver of the buggy was uninjured, and a 6-year-old passenger sustained only minor injuries.

The semi driver was uninjured and not at fault for the crash.