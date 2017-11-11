Clare County Man in Critical Condition following Crash

A driver is in critical condition following a crash in Clare County.

That accident happened on Saturday around quarter after 2 in the morning on Maple Grove near Bringold in Surrey Township.

On scene deputies found a Suzuki that had crash into a tree.

According to the deputies, the car went into the ditch where it then hit a driveway which caused the vehicle to go airborne, and that’s when the car hit the tree.

The driver, 48-year-old Johnny White of Lake, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and had been thrown from the vehicle.

He was flown to Butterworth in Grand Rapids where he was listed in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.