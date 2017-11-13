Big Rapids Woman Dies in House Fire

A Big Rapids woman died as a result from injuries she sustained in a house fire.

That fire happened on Sunday shortly before 8 o’clock in the evening.

That’s when Big Rapids Fire and Police were called to the residential fire with entrapment at 132 S. Bronson Avenue.

On scene units found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses told first responders that the resident of the home, 80-year-old Georgia Bauman, was still inside.

Firefighters went into the home and found Bauman and pulled her to safety.

Life-saving measures were immediately began by first responders, but Bauman succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.