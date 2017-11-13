Units Respond to Garage Fire in Missaukee County

No one was injured when a fire broke out in a garage in Missaukee County over the weekend.

The Merritt Area Fire Department was called to a residential garage fire in the 1600 block of South 9 Mile Road of Aetna Township shortly before 1 in the afternoon.

Fire units arrived to find the unattached garage on fire. Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down, but they then had to work in heavy smoke and steam as they put out the last of the fire that had spread into the attic area.

Units from Merritt, Clam Union Township, and Lake Missaukee were on scene for approximately two hours.

The family was home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is no suspicious and is believed to be electrical.

The fire did flare back up Monday morning and units responded to knock it back down.