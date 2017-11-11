Mother from Manton Motel Explosion Sentenced

The woman who police say was behind the explosion a the Green Mill Motel in Manton was sentenced Monday.

Amanda Skarduotos plead no contest to the charges of second degree child abuse and arson, and was sentenced to 6 to 10 years in prison for the crimes.

Police say the explosion at the motel was consistent with a Butane Hash Oil lab.

That explosion severely injured the woman’s two children and heavily damaged the motel.

The three were reportedly in the room when the lab exploded.

The children, an 11 year-old and a 14 year-old, are still recovering.

Skarduotos will now be heading to prison to serve her sentence.