Charlevoix Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Misconduct Charges

A Charlevoix man recently plead guilty to criminal sexual conduct first degree.

Anthony Atkinson, a 38-year-old man from Charlevoix was in court Friday morning where he entered the plea.

He plead guilty to two counts of CSC first degree.

Atkinson admitted to engaging in sexual activity with an 11-year-old victim on two occasions in Hayes Township this past summer.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Because the victim was under the age of 13, Atkinson faces a mandatory minimum

sentence of 25-years in prison with a possible maximum of life in prison.

Atkinson will be back in court on January 12th of next year for sentencing.